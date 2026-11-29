After what had been a strong year of stock market returns in 2026, the wheels seem to be coming off. The S&P 500 index has entered a correction in the past month, declining 11.6% since its Oct. 6 record high.

During a stock market decline that's this fast and widespread, it might seem as if all the stocks are tanking at once. But there are still opportunities for investors. On the Nov. 21 episode of his podcast, The Real Eisman Playbook, famous investor Steve Eisman outlined a few paths forward for investing in this tumultuous market, depending on your preferred investing style.

Eisman gained fame as one of the investors who predicted the 2008 housing market crash, as featured in the movie The Big Short. But his investment advice for today is not fancy or technically complex. You don't have to short the market or buy options. Eisman's latest advice is surprisingly simple.

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