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28.10.2026 12:37:00

"Big Short" Investor Steve Eisman Warns: OpenAI Bankruptcy Could Cause a Recession

Steve Eisman, one of the investors who got famous for shorting the U.S. housing market before the 2008 mortgage crisis, was recently interviewed on Ritholtz Wealth Management's The Compound and Friends podcast.

Eisman, whose story was among those told in the bestseller and movie The Big Short, warned that the U.S. stock market has become heavily concentrated in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, and asserted that if one major AI start-up goes out of business, it could trigger a recession.

Eisman is not warning about a repeat of 2008. He didn't say that he believes that any major AI companies are in immediate danger. But if you want to understand the possible risks that the AI stock boom poses to the stability of the whole S&P 500, he is worth listening to.

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