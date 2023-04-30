|
30.04.2023 17:30:00
Big Tech Just Proved Why It's So Hard to Bet Against
Earnings season is here, and Big Tech is showing some much-wanted signs of positivity. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) both reported first-quarter results, and investors seemed pleased. Each company experienced heavy buying activity following the reports, along with Wall Street analysts flurrying to revise price targets.The common denominator in each report was that cloud computing remains a strong, resilient business despite lingering fears of economic slowdown. Let's unpack the earnings results and analyze whether these stocks belong in your portfolio."Recession-proof" businesses generally sell items deemed necessary for daily life. For example, stocks of consumer staples companies that sell food or cleaning supplies could be considered good investments during otherwise cloudy economic times. By contrast, companies selling luxury items and services, like clothes or travel, may not perform as well during economic contractions.Continue reading
