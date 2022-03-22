Big Ten Conference and Data Clymer Announce Analytics Partnership to Drive Fan Engagement and Accelerate Innovation

ROSEMONT, Ill. and DENVER, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Ten Conference and Data Clymer , a premier data engineering and analytics consulting firm, today announced a partnership to build a cutting-edge, cloud data platform designed to transform how the conference engages fans, conducts business, and identifies innovative growth opportunities. This modern data infrastructure will revolutionize the Big Ten Conference's advanced analytics capabilities by centralizing its disparate data streams into a trusted, single source of truth to generate rapid insights.

New modern data platform will transform Big Ten Conference sports data and analytic strategy.

"We announced the formation of our data and analytics department in December 2021 and this is the next step in building our data infrastructure," said Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren. "We are investing in analytics and technology to ensure the Big Ten Conference properly engages our extremely passionate fanbase, our valuable business partners, and continues to honor our 126-year-old brand. Our partnership with Data Clymer will be a foundational component of our ambitious growth strategy and will greatly accelerate our ability to deliver compelling data-driven experiences to our student-athletes, member institutions, fans, and stakeholders of the Big Ten Conference."

The Big Ten Conference and Data Clymer create an ideal partnership based on Data Clymer's experience implementing flexible and performant data platforms for professional sports organizations and other iconic brands. Cloud data platforms allow organizations to centralize all their data and develop a holistic 360-degree view into customer behavior and preferences. This deeper customer understanding enables more robust ecosystems as well as improved personalization, greater customer satisfaction and stronger customer retention.

"As data complexity increases, forward-thinking organizations such as the Big Ten Conference are partnering with us and requesting guidance with their data strategy and the modernization of their data infrastructure," said Data Clymer CEO, Aron Clymer. "Companies across all industries are seeking new ways to leverage data to gain better insights into their business and their customers. We look forward to partnering with the Big Ten Conference to help it drive fan engagement and develop a culture around data that will accelerate future innovation."

About The Big Ten Conference: The Big Ten Conference is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The Big Ten sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women. For more information, visit www.bigten.org .

About Data Clymer:

Data Clymer provides tailored, full-stack cloud data and analytic solutions that drive positive business results through data ownership, accessibility, and trust. Our experienced team of consultants are certified data engineering and analytics experts and provide a highly-personalized level of service to many major league sports teams including the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco Giants as well as other leading data-driven companies including Macy's, GoodRX, and Thirty Madison. For more information, visit www.dataclymer.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-ten-conference-and-data-clymer-announce-analytics-partnership-to-drive-fan-engagement-and-accelerate-innovation-301507706.html

SOURCE Data Clymer