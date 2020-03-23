Big Y Announces Support for Food Banks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 16, 2020, Big Y World Class Markets (Big Y) donated $125,000 to five area food banks in order to help them respond to the challenges they face in helping to feed others during these challenging times. The Greater Boston Food Bank, The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Worcester County Food Bank in Massachusetts, and Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank in Connecticut each will receive an immediate donation of $25,000. All of our stores also now have collection boxes to allow customers to make food donations for local pantries and shelters.

As part of our recent 10th annual Sack Hunger/Care to Share program, Big Y also provided over $11.5 million of food to area food banks, which amounts to a total of 5.7 million meals to help those in need throughout the region. In addition to Sack Hunger, we donate healthy food to these food banks six days a week throughout the year. Two-thirds of those 5.7 million meals include donations of meat and fresh produce, and bakery, nonperishable grocery items, frozen food and dairy products account for the rest. In fact, these almost daily donations have become routine and a natural part of Big Y's operations. These food banks depend upon this steady flow of food to feed those in need.

We also encourage support in any amount for area food banks right now. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts estimates that every dollar donated will provide four meals for those in need.

Boston : gbfb.org

: gbfb.org Western Massachusetts : foodbankwma.org

: foodbankwma.org Worcester County : foodbank.org

: foodbank.org Hartford and Tolland Counties: foodshare.org

and Counties: foodshare.org Connecticut *: ctfoodbank.org

* Fairfield , Litchfield , Middlesex , New Haven , New London and Windham counties.

Additionally, Big Y donated $50,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund hosted by the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. The fund will provide flexible resources to Pioneer Valley nonprofit organizations serving populations most impacted by the crisis, such as the elderly, those without stable housing, families needing food and those with particular health vulnerabilities.

More information and updates on our COVID-19 response can be found at:

https://www.bigy.com/AboutUs/News/Coronavirus

About: Big Y Foods, Inc. is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. With almost 12,000 employees, Big Y operates 83 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations. Big Y has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Employer in Massachusetts and Connecticut, as well as Employer of Choice by the Employers Association of the Northeast. Founded in 1936 by brothers Paul and Gerald D'Amour, the store was named after an intersection in Chicopee, Massachusetts where two roads converge to form a Y.

Media Contact

GCAi for Big Y Foods, Inc. Darcy

Fortune, 413-736-2245

dfortune@GCAiOnline.com

media@bigy.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-y-announces-support-for-food-banks-301028592.html

SOURCE Big Y