BIG3 ANNOUNCES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH DAZN, FULL BROADCAST SCHEDULE, PLAYOFFS AND CHAMPIONSHIP

DAZN to Carry 54 Hours of Live Games Around the World, Including 29 Hours of Live Games in the U.S.

Playoffs to be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on August 14, Championships at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on August 21

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BIG3 announced the full broadcast schedule for the league's fifth season, including the dates and times for the Playoff and Championship games, highlighted by 54 hours of live games on DAZN worldwide (with select territory exclusions*). Specifically in the U.S., 29 hours of those games will stream live on DAZN, alongside availability on VYRE Network and BIG3 YouTube channel. This global announcement comes ahead of the tip-off of Season Five on June 18th at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

"We couldn't be happier to have DAZN join our stellar line up of broadcast partners for our fifth season," said BIG3 CEO Chris Hannan. "With names like Leandro Barbosa and Dusan Bulut returning with a vengeance after last season, it's clear that the league is growing both internationally and here at home. Now our fans around the globe – particularly in Canada and across Europe – can have access to the whole summer of FIREBALL3 action."

As part of this new partnership, DAZN will also have courtside signage, run ads during CBS-broadcast games, and collaborate with the league on original content and behind-the-scenes programming.

"We're thrilled to offer the fifth season of BIG3 on DAZN as another exciting addition to an ever-growing portfolio of sports available globally on our platform," said Tom Burrows, DAZN EVP of Rights. "This is set to be a multi-faceted partnership with an innovation-first league, and we look forward to collaborating and bringing all the FIREBALL3 action to DAZN subscribers around the world."

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, the BIG3 recently minted the first-of-its-kind Forever Experience Action Token (FEAT) to offer ownership-like benefits in place of the previously announced Gold-Tier NFT's. The league has sold multiple $25,000 Fire-Tier NFTs to renowned Crypto leaders and communities, including DeGods, Bill Lee and MyDoge/DogeCoin, Snoop Dogg and Ken Howery, Gary Vaynerchuk of VeeFriends, Krause House DAO, Sunny Madra, Kevin Rose and MOONBIRDS, King of Midtown, along with a team led by Wave Financial and their Bored Ape.

Reimagining the way people enjoy sports, DAZN is available in over 200 countries and territories. DAZN is the global home of boxing as well as market leading sports broadcaster in Italy, Spain, Germany and Japan where – alongside other world-class live sports content – it holds top tier football rights including Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, J League and non-domestic English Premier League. With further expansion planned, DAZN's ambition is to become an indispensable part of sports fans' lives – a true destination – shortly offering recreational betting, news, e-commerce, and gaming and introducing richer and more interactive entertainment for customers to enjoy alongside live sports. To learn more about DAZN, go to www.dazngroup.com.

*Excluded territories include Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, Turkey, Israel, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

ABOUT DAZN:

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK and with employees in over 25 countries, our businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through to content distribution and commercialisation. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the leading global sport destination, as well as the popular sport portal, DAZN News. DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to sport anytime, anywhere. DAZN is available on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN is now live in more than 200 countries and territories after first launching in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan in 2016. Visit www.dazngroup.com for more information.

