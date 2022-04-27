BIG3 Reaches 100,000 Followers in Ownership Discord in Only 7 Days

Discord channel is home to regular updates on the BIG3's upcoming groundbreaking ownership NFT drop

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 surpassed 100,000 followers in its ownership Discord channel in seven days as the league's upcoming innovative NFT drop has uniquely connected with fans.

This month, the BIG3 announced the league will be creating a new model of ownership by leveraging blockchain technology to sell NFTs that represent ownership-like value in its twelve teams. Fans will have two tier options comprised of 12,000 editions – 1,000 for each team that includes 25 Fire priced at $25,000 each and 975 Gold priced at $5,000 each. Just seven days ago, a chat was created on Discord, a digital distribution platform that creates communities around ideas, and the public support surrounding team ownership has grown greatly.

"The support and interest from the fans and the public has been tremendous and momentum is continuing to build," said BIG3 co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz. "Fans and investors have been blown away by the utilities we are offering, and we can't wait to officially drop this. We know it will take the league to the next level and create an even further sense of community among our fans and league."

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3, the league is returning for its fifth season on June 18 with coverage live across CBS and Paramount+. Known as a groundbreaking league that focuses on innovation, the BIG3's 2021 season saw notable new changes and experiences, including the addition of the "Bring the Fire" rule allowing teams one challenge per half determined by an in-game one-on-one.

To join the Discord, click here. More information regarding team ownership stakes will be available shortly. To learn more about the BIG3 and to sign up for more information about participating in the ownership sale, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram .

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

CONTACT:

Jeremy Watkins

jwatkins@hstrategies.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big3-reaches-100-000-followers-in-ownership-discord-in-only-7-days-301534686.html

SOURCE BIG3