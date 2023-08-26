BIG3's All-Star Game Adds Jaylen Brown to London Game at the O2 Arena

Players Previously Announced Include: Michael Beasley, Jodie Meeks, Jordan Crawford, Mike Taylor, Donte Green, Glen Rice, Earl Clark, Ryan Carter, Joe Johnson, Jeremy Pargo, Leandro Barbosa, Gerald Green, Elijah Stewart, Royce White, Frank Nitty & Jason Richardson

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaylen Brown is set to play in the highly anticipated BIG3 All-Star Game in London, UK at the O2 Arena on Saturday, August 26th. Brown will be playing to support local charity, London Youth which aims to support and improve the lives of London's youth through their network of community organizations. BIG3 will match Jaylen's donation to the organization to further bring awareness to the global causes Jaylen supports.

Brown's long-term focus and commitment off the court for his community work is evident, with his Bridge Program, a learning and leadership initiative to help cultivate the next generation of leaders in science and technology for young people from traditional marginalized minority communities, developed by his 7uice Foundation .

The festivities will be aired on CBS at 12:00PM ET with the All-Star Game at 6:00PM BST and the Championship following at 7:00PM BST.

Upcoming CBS airing schedule below:

12:00 pm EST – Celebrity Game

1:00 pm EST – All Star Game

2:00 pm EST – Championship Game

BIG3 ( BIG3.com ) is who we are FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular, and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences. In 2023, the BIG3 was named "Best in Web3" by Sports Business Journal for the league's groundbreaking Web3 Project, Forever Experience Action Tokens (FEATs), offering utility and ownership-like value in BIG3 teams via blockchain technology.

