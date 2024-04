BigBear.ai: Is This AI Stock Set to Skyrocket Once Again?

Artificial intelligence (AI) and data company BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) was on a roller-coaster ride over the past month. Shares surged on AI hype and news that AI chip leader Nvidia was buying stakes in emerging AI companies (it didn't buy a stake in BigBear.ai).Unfortunately, those gains evaporated after an earnings report that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. That leaves investors at a crossroads, trying to decide whether BigBear.ai's rise was just a fluke or if the stock is due for a rebound.While nobody can know for sure, there is evidence that investors should remain cautious. Here is why BigBear.ai could struggle to get back off the ground.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel