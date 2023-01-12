|
12.01.2023 14:21:07
BigBear.ai Inks 10-Year Multiple Award $900 Million IDIQ Contract With US Air Force
(RTTNews) - BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI), a provider of AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, announced Thursday it has been awarded a multiple award $900 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Air Force.
The contract vehicle allows BigBear.ai to compete for task orders delivering capabilities, systems, and synthetic environments to the Air Force as a prime contractor. It can also compete for task orders supporting the research and development of new technologies, creation of rapid prototypes, capability testing, and solution implementation.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Architectures and Integration Directorate expects the work on awarded task orders to be completed by 2032.
BigBear.ai said this contract will allow it to continue its long-term partnership with the U.S. Air Force and support as a prime contractor in future opportunities.
BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission-critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments.
