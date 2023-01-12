|
12.01.2023 15:49:05
BigBear.ai Surges After Winning $900 Mln Worth US Airforce Contract
(RTTNews) - Shares of AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions provider BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI)are rallying more than 200% Thursday morning after the company said it received $900 million worth Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Air Force.
As per the terms of the contract, BigBear.ai can also compete for task orders supporting the research and development of new technologies, creation of rapid prototypes, capability testing, and solution implementation.
"This contract will allow us to continue our long-term partnership with the U.S. Air Force and support as a prime contractor in future opportunities," said Tony Barrett, President and General Manager of Federal Markets at BigBear.ai.
BBAI, currently at $2.84 has traded in the range of $0.58-$16.12 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GigCapital4 Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu GigCapital4 Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GigCapital4 Inc Registered Shs
|2,16
|-22,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.