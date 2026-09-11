BigBear.ai vs. Cerebras Systems: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As artificial intelligence moves from hype to hardware and software deployment, investors must decide where to allocate capital. Should you bet on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) or Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS)?

BigBear.ai focuses on decision intelligence for government and commercial logistics, while Cerebras Systems builds massive wafer-scale processors for enterprise-level model training. Both companies operate in high-growth niches of the AI market. Still, they represent vastly different business models and risk profiles for investors seeking exposure to the next phase of computing.

BigBear.ai sells mission-ready AI and decision intelligence solutions for logistics, autonomous systems, and cybersecurity. It serves the U.S. defense and intelligence community, as well as commercial clients in manufacturing, distribution, and healthcare. In its 2025 annual report, the company noted that customers contributing over 10% of revenue accounted for nearly 51% of total revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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