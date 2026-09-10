Innodata Aktie

Innodata für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 907651 / ISIN: US4576422053

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10.09.2026 20:15:32

BigBear.ai vs. Innodata: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As artificial intelligence shifts from hype to practical application, investors are weighing specialized service providers. Should you prioritize BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) or Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) for your portfolio this year?

BigBear.ai focuses on decision intelligence for government and defense, while Innodata provides the data engineering essential for training massive generative AI models. They represent two distinct ways to play the ongoing digital transformation, making them popular choices for investors looking beyond the largest cloud providers and chipmakers.

BigBear.ai provides decision-intelligence solutions that combine artificial intelligence with domain expertise to help organizations manage complex logistics and cybersecurity. Its primary markets include global supply chains and autonomous systems, primarily serving customers in the U.S. public and government sectors. In its latest annual report, filed for the year ending 2025, the company noted that a single customer accounted for 51% of consolidated revenues. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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