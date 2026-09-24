BigBear.ai vs. Innodata: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape the global economy, many investors are looking for smaller players with high growth potential. Choosing between BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) requires weighing unique risks against technological promise.

BigBear.ai focuses on providing decision intelligence and predictive analytics primarily for government and defense sectors. Innodata provides the human-led data engineering necessary to train large language models for the world's biggest technology firms. While both operate in the AI field, their customer bases and financial trajectories differ significantly.

BigBear.ai provides mission-ready solutions, including computer vision and biometrics, to help customers make decisions in complex environments. In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025, the company noted that one customer accounted for nearly 51% of its total revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, particularly since government contracts are often subject to appropriation delays. Many investors looking for exposure to tech stocks prioritize companies with these high-stakes public sector ties.

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