BigBear.ai vs. Nebius Group: Which Specialized AI Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Artificial intelligence is transforming every corner of the market, but not all players follow the same playbook. Choosing between BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) requires balancing government-focused software against global cloud infrastructure.

BigBear.ai specializes in decision intelligence for national security and supply chain sectors, while Nebius Group provides the full-stack infrastructure needed for AI training and deployment. These companies offer distinct ways to gain exposure to the artificial intelligence boom. Comparing them helps clarify whether you prefer a software-focused government contractor or an infrastructure-heavy cloud provider.

BigBear.ai sells decision-intelligence and autonomy software primarily to the U.S. federal government. In its latest annual report, filed for fiscal year 2025, the company noted that customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk. It utilizes a land-and-expand model by deploying pilot projects before seeking larger, long-term contracts.

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