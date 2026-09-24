Nebius Group Aktie
ISIN: AR0321947183
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24.09.2026 15:01:14
BigBear.ai vs. Nebius Group: Which Specialized AI Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Artificial intelligence is transforming every corner of the market, but not all players follow the same playbook. Choosing between BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) requires balancing government-focused software against global cloud infrastructure.
BigBear.ai specializes in decision intelligence for national security and supply chain sectors, while Nebius Group provides the full-stack infrastructure needed for AI training and deployment. These companies offer distinct ways to gain exposure to the artificial intelligence boom. Comparing them helps clarify whether you prefer a software-focused government contractor or an infrastructure-heavy cloud provider.
BigBear.ai sells decision-intelligence and autonomy software primarily to the U.S. federal government. In its latest annual report, filed for fiscal year 2025, the company noted that customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk. It utilizes a land-and-expand model by deploying pilot projects before seeking larger, long-term contracts.
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|Nebius
|215,50
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|Nebius Group N.V. Registered Shs -A- Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.037037 Shs
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|-3,57%
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