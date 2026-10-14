Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
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14.10.2026 20:30:45
BigBear.ai vs. Rigetti Computing: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The rise of high-stakes computing is forcing investors to choose between today's practical software and tomorrow's hardware breakthroughs. Deciding between BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) involves weighing current utility against future potential.
BigBear.ai provides mission-ready artificial intelligence to the defense and commercial sectors, focusing on decision intelligence and logistics. Rigetti Computing builds quantum processors and cloud services, aiming to solve problems beyond the reach of classical computers. Both companies represent niche segments, and the P/S ratio, which measures market value relative to sales over the past twelve months, helps compare their relative valuations.
BigBear.ai provides software solutions focused on autonomous systems, global supply chains, and cybersecurity within the tech stocks landscape. In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, BigBear.ai reported that U.S. government entities represented nearly 51% of consolidated revenues. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as these contracts often contain termination for convenience provisions.
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Nachrichten zu Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs
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06.08.26
|Ausblick: Rigetti Computing präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.05.26
|Ausblick: Rigetti Computing verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs
|11,05
|-1,34%
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