BIGBEN: Report of the Combined General Meeting of 28 January 2022

Report of the Combined General Meeting

of 28 January 2022

The combined shareholders’ meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of the Bigben Interactive company taking place at Lesquin headquarters on Friday 28 January 2022 at 11:00 hours, adopted all the proposed resolutions after the presentation of legal documents.

540 shareholders attending or represented owned 12 585 016 shares out of 19 303 597 shares with voting rights, i.e. 65.19 % and as such over one fourth of the share capital with voting rights. These shares represented 15 121 184 votes i.e. 68.40 % of net voting rights.

Number of shares outstanding as of 28 January 2022 19 380 484 Number of shares with voting rigths 19 303 597 Number of voting rights (net) 22 104 126

Adoption of resolutions

N° Description of resolutions For % Against % 1 Amendment of the Articles of Association (distribution of profits) Extraord. 15 115 527 99.98 3 605 0.02 2 Exceptional distribution in kind of Nacon shares Ordinary 15 117 070 99.98 3 107 0.02 3 Powers to fulfill legal formalities Ordinary 15 115 007 99.98 2 626 0.02

Purchases of Bigben shares made until Tuesday, February 1, 2022 inclusive will be eligible for distribution in kind.

Consultation of the documents presented at the Annual General Meeting

Documents presented during the Annual General Meeting may be downloaded from the website www.bigben.fr, caption « Le Groupe», « Espace Investisseurs », « Assemblée Générale » :

- Report from the board regarding the combined general meeting

- Conditions for shareholders’ participation

- Resolutions for the approval of the combined shareholders’ meeting

- Announcement of meeting published in BALO n° 152 of 20 December 2021

- Notice of meeting in BALO n° 5 of 12 January 2022

- 2020-21 Universal registration document (filed with AMF on 6 July 2021, number D.21-0687)

Paper copies of all these documents are available free of charge from the Company’s headquarters.

Calendar for financial communication

This schedule is provided for information purposes only and is subject to change if the Company deems it necessary. As a general rule, press releases are issued after close of the Paris stock-market.

Q4 sales 25 April 2022

Year-end results 30 May 2022





