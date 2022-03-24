BigCommerce Partners With dLocal to Expand Their Presence in Latin America

dLocal, the leading payment platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets, today announced their strategic partnership with SaaS eCommerce platform BigCommerce. Under the new partnership, DLocal will power cross border and local-to-local payments to support BigCommerce’s global expansion in Latin America. dLocal’s award-winning solution enables BigCommerce merchants for the first time to accept localized payments such as local cards and Alternative Payment Methods (APMs), including Boleto Bancário and Pix in Brazil, and Oxxo in Mexico. This is the first region where BigCommerce will offer cards and local payment methods.

"We are proud to expand BigCommerce’s operations in Latin America as a crucial hub for their growth in the eCommerce sector,” said dLocal’s SVP of Growth, Michel Golffed. "Through the partnership, we look forward to supporting their expansion both onboarding regional merchants and growing their existing EU and U.S. merchants into the high-opportunity Latin American markets.”

"dLocal’s knowledge and experience made them a natural partner to power our growth into emerging markets across Latin America,” said Chad Jaben, Senior Director, Business Development, at BigCommerce. "Their strategic knowledge on scaling efficiently and successfully in this market will serve as a critical tool to becoming a stronghold name in the Latin American region.”

BigCommerce recently announced that it has expanded its global presence to Mexico and will be officially inaugurating their LATAM operations at BigCommerce’s BigNews event on March 24, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico, with dLocal as their payment partner.

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Through the "One dLocal” concept (one API, one platform, one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs, settle funds globally, and issue white label prepaid virtual and physical debit cards in local currencies, without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market. Learn more at https://dlocal.com.

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

