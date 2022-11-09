Bigeye expands its customer base across several new sectors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigeye, a world leader in enabling access to data observability to data teams, has recently signed several strategic partnership and collaboration agreements that will see its footprint grow across several new sectors. Already a predominant data observability company in the Financial Services (FinServ) sector, Bigeye looks forward to serving an expanded customer base, and bringing data quality monitoring to a wider range of organizations.

cutting-edge technology in the public sector, with the underlying goal of supporting the national security mission.

Bigeye's core focus - data observability - is a cutting-edge new sector that is rapidly growing. Data observability encapsulates an organization's ability to understand its data health across all of its data pipelines. A number of tools can be used to implement a data observability program.

In healthcare, Bigeye recently signed on to help a clinical trial technology company reduce the time that they spend manually checking for data quality. Bigeye also helped them track the health of their data pipelines through monitoring for read-only replicas.

In retail, Bigeye was selected to automatically deploy operational metrics on dbt models for a marketplace platform. Bigeye will use metric history via API and display data quality scores to help this customer monitor their data warehouses.

Also, amidst competing proposals from a range of organizations in the sector, Bigeye is proud to announce its strategic partnership with In-Q-Tel (IQT), which is the company's first step into the Federal sector. IQT seeks commercially focused startups with technologies that keep its partners in the U.S. intelligence community and its allies at the forefront of innovation. Bigeye looks forward to connecting its cutting-edge technology in the public sector, with the underlying goal of supporting the national security mission.

Bigeye's new partnership marks the expansion of its footprint into the public sector. The new partnership will allow both entities to build upon each others' strengths and secure a more robust intelligence ecosystem.

Kyle Kirwan, CEO of Bigeye, says: "This is a great opportunity to bring in data observability under the banner of serving the public interest, which is something we're very excited about. Our expansion across several new industries will bolster our core offering and further define our footprint in the data observability space."

"Outputs from enterprise analytics or machine learning tasks are only as good as the quality of data that feed them. Our investment in Bigeye is aimed at delivering data observability tools that enable our government partners to maximize the value of their data assets," said A.J. Bertone, Partner, IQT.

About Bigeye:

Modern businesses rely on accurate, reliable data delivered without interruption. It was founded by two of Uber's earliest data team managers, and is backed by prominent venture capital investors like Sequoia Capital. Bigeye is an industry-leading data observability platform that helps data engineering and science teams ensure their data is always fresh, accurate and reliable. Companies like Instacart, Clubhouse, and Udacity use Bigeye's automated data quality monitoring, ML-powered anomaly detection, and granular root cause analysis to proactively detect and resolve issues before they impact the business.

More on bigeye.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigeye-expands-its-customer-base-across-several-new-sectors-301672737.html

SOURCE BigEye