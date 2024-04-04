Bigger Than Expected Increase In Jobless Claims May Generate Buying Interest

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Thursday, with stocks likely to move to the upside after ending the previous session little changed.

The futures climbed more firmly into positive territory following the release of a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended March 30th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 221,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 212,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 214,000 from the 210,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the bigger than expected increase, jobless claims reached their highs level since hitting 225,000 in the week ended January 27th.

The advance by jobless claims may generate optimism about the outlook for interest rates, although traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Economists currently expected employment to jump by 200,000 jobs in March after surging by 275,000 jobs in February, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.9 percent.

Stocks recovered from an initial move to the downside and spent most of Wednesday's trading session in positive territory. Buying interest waned in the latter part of the session, however, with the major averages eventually ending the day narrowly mixed.

While the Dow edged down 43.10 points or 0.1 percent to 39,127.14, closing lower for the third consecutive session, the S&P 500 crept up 5.68 points or 0.1 percent to 5,211.49 and the Nasdaq rose 37.00 points or 0.2 percent to 16,277.46.

The early turnaround on Wall Street came following the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing an unexpected slowdown in the pace of U.S. service sector growth in the month of March.

The ISM said its services PMI dipped to 51.4 in March from 52.6 in February. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the sector, economists had expected the index to inch up to 52.7.

Notably, the report also showed a substantial slowdown in the pace of price growth in the sector, with the prices index tumbling to 53.4 in March from 58.6 in February. The index fell to its lowest level since March 2020.

The data helped ease recent concerns about the outlook for interest rates, which contributed to a steep drop by stocks on Tuesday.

Worries the Federal Reserve may hold off on lowering interest rates also contributed to the early weakness on Wall Street after payroll processor ADP released a report this morning showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in the U.S. in the month of March.

ADP said private sector employment jumped by 184,000 jobs in March after climbing by an upwardly revised 155,000 jobs in February.

Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 148,000 jobs compared to the addition of 140,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated during remarks at Stanford University that the central bank is not in a hurry to begin lowering interest rates.

Powell pointed to higher inflation data over January and February as a reason for the Fed to be cautious but acknowledged it is "too soon to say whether the recent readings represent more than just a bump."

"We do not expect that it will be appropriate to lower our policy rate until we have greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably down toward 2 percent," Powell said.

He added, "Given the strength of the economy and progress on inflation so far, we have time to let the incoming data guide our decisions on policy."

The modest lower close by the Dow partly reflected steep drop by shares of Intel (INTC), with the semiconductor giant plunging by 8.2 percent.

Intel came under pressure after disclosing a $7 billion operating loss by its semiconductor manufacturing business in 2023, wider than the $5.2 billion operating loss the year before.

Gold stocks saw significant strength on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2.3 percent to its best closing level in over ten months.The rally by gold stocks came as the price of the precious metal jumped to a new record high.

Considerable strength was also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 2.1 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

An increase by the price of crude oil also contributed to notable strength among energy stocks, while housing stocks also moved to the upside.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slipping $0.23 to $85.20 a barrel after rising $0.28 to $85.43 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after surging $33.20 to $2,315 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping falling $9.30 to $2,305.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 151.67 yen versus the 151.70 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0862 compared to yesterday's $1.0836.

Asia

Asian stocks rose in thin holiday trading on Thursday, with markets in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong closed for a public holiday.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed his view that U.S. rates will be cut this year but not anytime soon.

Japanese shares advanced as the yen weakened broadly following a meeting of the country's leading monetary authorities.

The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.8 percent to 39,773.14 due to increased purchases of Japanese stocks stemming from the Nippon Individual Savings Account program revamp. The broader Topix Index settled 0.9 percent higher at 2,732.

A rebound in U.S. stocks lifted local peers, with heavyweight SoftBank Group rising over 1 percent. Trading house Itochu rose 0.7 percent after a 6 percent gain the previous day.

Kao Corp. surged 5.1 percent after Hong Kong-based activist investment fund Oasis Management called on the cosmetics firm to revisit its portfolio and improve marketing.

Seoul stocks rallied, with the Kospi finishing 1.3 percent higher at 2,742.00, led by technology stocks.

Nvidia supplier SK Hynix jumped 4.9 percent after it announced plans to invest around $3.87 billion to build an advanced packaging plant and research and development facility for AI products in the U.S. state of Indiana.

Australian markets eked out modest gains as gold scaled a record high and copper prices hit a 52-week high. Investors also cheered data showing that Australia's services sector expanded faster toward the end of the first quarter.

The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index rose 0.5 percent to 7,817.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index gained 0.5 percent to close at 8,072.50.

Shares of Calidus Resources jumped nearly 21 percent as the gold producer reported its best quarter of production from the Warrawoona mine in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

Europe

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Thursday after revised data showed economic activity in the eurozone's private sector expanded for the first time in ten months in March. The eurozone services PMI improved to 51.5 from 50.2 in February.

Meanwhile, the producer price index declined 1.0 percent month-on-month in the Eurozone and 0.9 percent in the European Union in February, the European Commission's statistical office Eurostat said.

While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent.

The British has pound bounced back from a two-month low against the dollar as upbeat U.K. manufacturing data and promising figures from the latest house price index released the day before suggested the British economy is on track to exit recession.

The manufacturing PMI, after seasonal adjustment, improved to a 20-month peak of 50.3 from February's 47.5. It also surpassed the preliminary estimate of 49.9.

In corporate news, Volvo Car AB has spiked after the luxury auto major reported significant growth in vehicle sales in the month of March as well as in the first quarter.

Basilea has also surged after receiving the U.S. regulatory approval for Zevtera, an antibiotic for the treatment of multiple infections.

Media group Future has also soared. The platform for specialist media backed guidance after reporting revenue growth in its second quarter.

Sports betting and gaming group Entain has also jumped. The company said Chair Barry Gibson would step down by September-end after more than four years in the role.

German medical software firm Compugroup has also moved sharply higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the stock to overweight.

Meanwhile, shares of packaging group Mondi have fallen in London after DS Smith said talks with the peer are continuing over a possible merger.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also crept up to 214,250, an increase of 2,750 from the previous week's revised average of 211,500.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly widened in the month of February.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased to $68.9 billion in February from a revised $67.6 billion in January.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $67.0 billion from the $67.4 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The report said the value of imports surged by 2.2 percent to $331.9 billion, while the value of exports shot up by 2.3 percent to $263.0 billion.

At 10 am ET, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on "Second Chance Employment" before the Business Case for Second Chance Employment Conference.

The Treasury Department is due to announce the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds at 11 am ET.

At 12:15 pm ET, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin is scheduled to deliver a speech on the economic outlook before the Home Building Association of Richmond.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee is due to participate in a moderated question-and-answer session before the Multi-Chamber Economic Outlook Luncheon and Expo at 12:45 pm ET.

At 2 pm ET, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester is scheduled to participate in a conversation on the economic outlook before a virtual Global Interdependence Center Executive Briefing.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari is also due to participate in a discussion on the U.S. economy, the impact of inflation and the pandemic, and the boom of private credit and regulation in a "Linked Live" event at 2 pm ET.

At 7:20 pm ET, St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem is scheduled to give introductory remarks before the 2024 Women in Economics Symposium.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler is also to speak on "Enriching Data and Analysis in Economics with Real Life Experiences" before the 2024 Women in Economics Symposium at 7:30 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Intuitive Machines (LUNR) are soaring in pre-market trading after NASA awarded the space exploration company $30 million as a prime contractor to complete a Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services Feasibility Assessment.

Clothing company Levi Strauss (LEVI) is also seeing substantial pre-market strength after reporting better than expected fiscal first quarter results and raising its full-year guidance.

On the other hand, shares of Block (SQ) may moved to the downside after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the financial technology conglomerate's stock to Underweight from Equal-Weight.