BigID Announces Intelligent Access Control for AWS Cloud Infrastructure

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced security and privacy aware access control for AWS Cloud infrastructure, reducing risk and automating role-based policies across AWS including S3, Redshift, Athena, EMR, and more with extended integrations with AWS Lake Formation & AWS Glue.

By using BigID, AWS customers can automate intelligent access control to enable and restrict access to their sensitive data - while creating business policies based on data sensitivity and context. Customers can improve their cloud data risk posture and reduce complexity by automatically protecting high risk data, while applying tags and labels to their AWS data based on sensitivity and risk.

