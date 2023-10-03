BigIron Appoints Jacqueline Glassman President, Setting the Stage for Unprecedented Growth

ST. EDWARD, Neb., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigIron, a dominant force in the online auction industry, is thrilled to announce Jacqueline Glassman has been appointed President. This is a significant milestone in BigIron's journey towards expansion and excellence to position the company as a frontrunner in the auction industry.

"We are delighted to welcome Jackie Glassman to the BigIron family," said Mark Stock, Co-founder of BigIron.

Jacqueline has over 15 years of experience in the auction industry and will spearhead the strategic transformation of BigIron and its affiliated companies. Her initial focus is to assemble a world-class Executive Team, entrusted with charting the organization's course towards an even more promising future. This team will consist of top talent from various domains, including finance, operations, technology, and human resources. Reporting directly to Jackie, this Executive Team is poised to drive BigIron's ambitious agenda forward.

"The BigIron and Sullivan Auctioneers teams have experienced remarkable growth over the past several years and I am looking forward to joining the company and building upon this success." says Jackie Glassman. "There is immense potential in the auction industry and I recognize the importance of bringing in experienced leaders to reach new heights. Our Executive Team will be the cornerstone of our vision for the future. Together, we are positioned to seize the abundant opportunities that lie ahead."

Jackie Glassman's impressive career includes pivotal roles at industry giants such as Proxibid and ATG; notably leading the acquisition of Wavebid in 2018, playing a key role in the Proxibid/ATG merger in 2020, and as a member of the ATG Executive Team during the company's successful public offering in 2021. Her extensive leadership experience encompasses strategic programs, partnerships, M&A, and investor relations across various departments. Jackie has also directly overseen global technology, product development, logistics, sales, account management, and customer service teams.

In her new capacity, Jackie Glassman will maintain close collaboration with BigIron's co-founders, Mark and Ron Stock. This partnership ensures the preservation and enhancement of the unparalleled quality and service that BigIron and Sullivan Auctioneers – a BigIron company, have consistently delivered to their loyal customers over the years.

BigIron is confident that this strategic appointment will fortify its position as an industry leader, enabling it to capitalize on future opportunities for the company.

"We are delighted to welcome Jackie Glassman to the BigIron family. Her impressive credentials and deep industry knowledge make her the ideal choice to lead our organization into the future. We are confident that under her guidance, BigIron will continue to thrive and provide exceptional value to our customers," said Mark Stock, Co-founder of BigIron.

About BigIron: For the last 40 years, BigIron has been the trusted choice for auctions. From humble beginnings in rural America, we've had the honor of helping millions buy, list, and sell their farm, construction, and transportation equipment, real estate, livestock, and collector cars. Throughout this time, our unwavering commitment to quality and service has remained unparalleled in the industry.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigiron-appoints-jacqueline-glassman-president-setting-the-stage-for-unprecedented-growth-301946185.html

SOURCE BigIron