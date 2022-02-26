|
26.02.2022 13:50:00
BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. NEWS RELEASE
SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biglari Holdings Inc.'s 2021 Annual Report to the shareholders has been posted on the Internet, where it can be accessed at www.biglariholdings.com. The report includes Sardar Biglari's annual letter to shareholders.
About Biglari Holdings Inc.
Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH.A; BH) is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, licensing and media, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants.
Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ markedly from those projected or discussed here. Biglari Holdings cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, for actual results may differ materially from expectations. Biglari Holdings does not update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Further information on the types of factors that could affect Biglari Holdings and its business can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biglari-holdings-inc-news-release-301491032.html
SOURCE Biglari Holdings Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NBHSA Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NBHSA Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NBHSA Inc Registered Shs -A-
|578,30
|0,57%
|NBHSA Inc Registered Shs -B-
|115,13
|0,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen mit markantem Rebound -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 14.500 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt konnte vor dem Wochenende deutlich zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich ebenfalls auf Erholungskurs. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag stärker. Auf den Parketts in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen.