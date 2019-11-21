BIGO adds to Artificial Intelligence landscape with 13 other Singapore Technology firms at SCEWC 2019

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGO Technology (BIGO), an internet technology company based in Singapore, showcased their innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, specifically computer vision technology at the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) 2019, with the key objective of contributing to smart city initiatives in Barcelona and around the world.

Hailed as the world's leading event on shaping the urban future, SCEWC aims at tackling challenges faced by cities on their road to digitalisation. Centred around the theme of "Cities Made of Dreams", the 2019 edition was heavily focused on applications and design for sustainable and inclusive future for cities around the world. Digital transformation powered by AI is one of its dedicated tracks.

As the developer of a portfolio of applications and services related to video broadcast and VoIP, BIGO is deeply rooted in AI to ensure a highly engaged and world-class experience for its hundreds of millions users around the world. AI solutions like facial and body detection, among many others have now been widely integrated across BIGO's platforms to empower users and content producers to enable a more inclusive experience. The algorithm of BIGO is able to accurately pinpoint key facial and body regions, track facial expressions and body movement based on up to 240 facial landmarks and 14 body landmarks, which can also be applied in applications like human traffic analysis and consumer research.

The Singapore pavilion, which also showcased other notable home-grown tech firms like STee, SkyLab, Taiger, DBS Bank and many others, was visited by Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister-in-charge for Singapore's Smart Nation Programme Office, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan; who spent time exploring the different booths and trying out their innovative solutions.

"This is the first time that BIGO is participating in Smart City Expo World Congress, and we are proud be a part of the Singapore pavilion with other notable home-grown tech firms,"Mike Ong, VP of Government Relations of BIGO said, "Singapore is already living the Smart Nation dream where impactful AI solutions are integrated into the everyday lives of its citizens and businesses. As a Singapore company, BIGO is excited to offer our advanced technology to the development of smart cities around the world."

BIGO also demonstrated their powerful facial detection and recognition system to international delegations from countries such as UK and Ireland at the expo. "We are thrilled to see what comes out of the fruitful discussions we had on AI and digitalisation with government agencies and fellow industry leaders," Mike concluded.

BIGO has taken a more active role in showcasing their AI-related solutions on a global stage in a bid to explore possible integration outside its home city. Early this October, BIGO participated in GITEX 2019, Dubai, the leading technology event in MENA region, to demonstrate its proprietary content management system on top of the facial detection and recognition system, attracting significant attention from the regional governmental and industry bodies.

About BIGO

BIGO is a fast-growing Singapore Internet company established in 2014. BIGO operates products and services in more than 150 countries in the world. BIGO's products include BIGO LIVE (global livestreaming platform), Likee (global short video creation platform) and imo (global video communication app).

BIGO's headquarters and regional centres are focused on building Artificial Intelligence capabilities and enhancements specifically for localization and country specific requirements.

At present, BIGO has five R&D centers, in Singapore, U.S., Middle East, India, and China, and over 20 offices around the globe.

BIGO aims to provide their users with a world class experience through their cutting-edge technology. Building a global and inspiring social community based on video service. BIGO encourages people to share their creativity, passion and happiness in life and make the world a better place.

