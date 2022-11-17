Bike.com Names BLAZE PR Agency of Record

The Santa Monica based boutique PR agency adds key client to expanding roster

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE Public Relations is now representing Bike.com, the premiere online marketplace for bicyclists of all levels. As the AOR, BLAZE was brought on earlier this year to launch both the brand and their line of Denago eBikes. The agency, which has been named One of the Best Public Relations Companies of 2020, a Top 30 agency by PR Expert, and recently made the Inc. 5000 list, will work to create and enhance brand buzz for Bike.com in the U.S. market.

"During our search for an agency, we prioritized finding a partner who valued the passions of our company, had the experience necessary to develop and execute a solid launch strategy and someone who could communicate our story effectively," explained Dave Duecker, CEO of Bike.com. "With BLAZE, it was immediately apparent that they are committed to the needs of their clients and provide a custom approach to each project. We appreciate their work so far and look forward to growing Bike.com and the Denago eBike line with them in the years to come."

BLAZE PR has been with Bike.com since its inception. They hit the ground running (or rather, rolling) with the successful launch of their website, along with the releases of three Denago eBike models in the last eight months – the City, Commute and Fat Tire eBikes. In that time, Bike.com has already seen more than 3.5 billion media impressions and secured a variety of national press and influencer coverage, including being named as "Best e-Bikes of 2022" by Good Housekeeping Institute. More than that, BLAZE PR has been able to translate the commitments and passions of Bike.com and its leadership team, highlight the value and versatility of the Denago eBikes and introduce consumers to a new ecommerce platform that strives to be the all-inclusive resource bicyclists have been needing. The agency aims to make Bike.com and Denago eBikes a household name – known especially for quality products and exceptional customer service.

BLAZE PR President Matt Kovacs adds, "We are thrilled to be working with Bike.com. We knew after meeting their founding team of bicycling and ecommerce experts that they were genuine in their goal to service and support all those looking for anything bike related. As an agency, we pride ourselves in representing brands and products we can stand behind, and Bike.com is a story we love to tell." He continues, "Our experience with lifestyle brands and our time spent rebranding Performance Bicycle allowed us to get their story told immediately. Bike.com has already achieved so much in their first eight months, and we appreciate their confidence in our plan to bolster their growth."

Beyond the products, BLAZE PR spotlights Bike.com's commitment to a more sustainable future. The brand's celebration of Bike to work week, as well as the immediate launch of the City Model 1 eBike, highlights their commitment to a greener future. In addition to Bike.com, BLAZE PR also represents a variety of other sustainably-minded organizations, including Boxed Water, NadaMoo! and Skinny Butcher. The agency especially aims to continue fostering conversations about supporting brands doing their part for the environment, and welcomes outreach from like-minded organizations.

To learn how BLAZE PR can improve your public relations and go to work for you, visit blazepr.com

About Bike.com

Bike.com is an all-inclusive e-commerce platform designed for bicyclists of all experience levels. Launched in Dallas in 2022, Bike.com is a community where anyone interested in riding can come to learn, explore and purchase a bicycle, while also enjoying a best-in-class customer experience. They offer a wide array of road and comfort bikes, including their own line of Denago e-bikes, to help every person get where they need to go.

About BLAZE PR

BLAZE is the go-to partner for lifestyle brands hungry for a real piece of the marketshare. Fresh and seasoned, the PR boutique agency is comprised of veteran practitioners who stay one step ahead of trends and will not rest on the laurels of past successes. BLAZE puts the strategy back in PR. Their media strategies are meaty, creative and on-point because they're backed by a thoughtful process that considers the particular world of each brand. Visit www.blazepr.com for more information.

