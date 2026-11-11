Bilfinger Q3 Profit Falls, Orders Climb; Confirms FY26, Mid-term Outlook

(RTTNews) - Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK, GBF.DE), a German industrial service provider, on Wednesday reported lower profit and EBITA margin for the third quarter amid weak revenues. However, orders climbed from last year. Further, the firm confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2026 and medium-term.

For the third quarter, net profit fell 21 percent to €43.0 million or €1.16 per share from €54.6 million or €1.47 per share in the previous year quarter.

On a continuing operations basis, earnings declined 24 percent to €42.5 million from €55.8 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted net profit declined 22 percent to €42.6 million or €1.15 per share from €54.8 million or €1.48 per share in the same period last year.

EBITA fell 23 percent to €62.6 million from €80.8 million a year earlier. EBITA margin declined to 4.6% from 5.8% last year.

EBITDA declined 15 percent to €94.5 million from €111.5 euros a year ago.

The company attributed decline in EBITA and gross profit to delays in capex and opex expenditure investments, which resulted in continued underutilization of capacity.

An unfavorable product mix and the absence of call-offs for complex, higher-priced services also weighed on profitability.

Revenue declined 1 percent to €1.36 billion from €1.38 billion in the prior-year quarter. Organically, revenue decreased 5 percent.

The company said revenue growth in Energy and Adjacent Industries was offset by declines in Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas. Revenue in Pharma & Biopharma also declined due to the completion of large contracts.

Orders received climbed 25% year-over-year to €1.70 billion, and order backlog improved 6% to €4.68 billion.

Looking ahead for the full year, the company continues to expect revenue of €5.30 billion to €5.70 billion.

Full-year EBITA margin is still projected at 3.2 percent to 3.6 percent, and adjusted EBITA margin at 4.6 percent to 5.0 percent.

For the medium-term, Bilfinger confirmed its 2030 targets, which include average annual revenue growth of 8 percent to 10 percent, including acquisitions.

EBITA margin is still expected to be 8 percent to 9 percent.

The company said its Agile program remains on track. The program targets annual gross EBITA improvements of €75 million, one-time costs of €75 million and capacity reductions of up to 1,500 full-time equivalents, with full run-rate effects expected by 2028.

On the XETRA, the shares were trading 1.42 percent higher at €64.40.

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