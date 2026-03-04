Bilfinger Q4 Profit, Orders Down, EBITDA Rise; Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth Ahead

(RTTNews) - Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK), a German industrial services provider, reported Wednesday lower net profit in its fourth quarter, despite higher revenues. Further, the company issued outlook, expecting margin and revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and mid term.

In the quarter, net profit dropped 19 percent to 42 million euros from the prior year's 52 million euros. Earnings per share were 1.14 euros, down 18 percent from 1.38 euros a year ago.

The company's EBITA was 87 million euros, a decrease of 17 percent from the previous year's 75 million euros. The EBITA margin decreased to 6.1 percent from 5.5 percent last year. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization or EBITDA increased by 8 percent to 118 million euros from 109 million euros a year ago.

Revenue grew 4 percent to 1.42 billion euros from last year's 1.36 billion euros last year, with an organic growth of 3 percent.

Orders received by the company declined 5 percent to 1.273 million euros, with an organic decrease of 8 percent. However, the order backlog increased 5 percent to 4.316 billion euros, with an organic increase of 4 percent.

Further, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend of 2.80 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting in May, up from 2.40 euros per share in the previous year.

Looking ahead, Bilfinger expects to continue growing profitably in 2026. The company anticipates revenue of 5.4 to 5.9 billion euros, an EBITA margin of 5.8 to 6.2 percent, and free cash flow of 250 to 300 million euros.

In fiscal 2025, revenues were 5.43 billion euros, and EBITA margin was 5.5%.

Bilfinger is on track to achieve its mid-term targets for 2027, which include average annual revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent and an EBITA margin of 6 to 7 percent.

The new mid-term targets for 2030 include average annual revenue growth of 8 to 10 percent, including acquisitions, and an EBITA margin growth to 8 to 9 percent.

The company projects that both revenue and profitability will develop at a faster pace toward the end of the planning period, amid an upturn in economic growth as a result of the political reform measures that have been initiated.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.