Bilfinger Slips To Net Loss In Q1, Orders Rise; Confirms FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German Industrial services provider Bilfinger (BFLBY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net loss was 6 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 10 million euros. Loss per share was 0.16 euro, compared to profit of 0.26 euro a year ago.

EBITA was stable at 9 million euros, while EBITA margin dropped to 0.9 percent from prior year's 1.1 percent.

Revenue increased 15 percent to 961 million euros from last year's 833 million euros. Revenues increased 14 percent organically with customer demand driven by higher energy prices and change in energy mix.

Orders received increased 12 percent to 1.12 billion euros, which was the highest single quarter since second quarter of 2019. Orders received grew by 10 percent organically.

Further, as announced earlier, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have proposed to the Annual General Meeting a regular dividend of 1.00 euro per share in addition to a special dividend of 3.75 euros per share.

Looking ahead, the company confirmed fiscal 2022 outlook. Bilfinger anticipates significant revenue growth from last year's 3.74 billion euros. and a significant increase in EBITA from last year's 121 million euros.

Lower special items charges will also contribute to a higher EBITA margin in 2022, compared to 3.2 percent a year ago.

Meanwhile, despite the improved EBITA, net profit is expected to be significantly lower than in the prior year's 130 million euros due to a financial result with no positive special items and a normalized tax rate.