Bilia AB – Nomination Committee for the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Bilia AB's annual general meeting will be held on April 5, 2023.

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023 comprises the following members:

· Mats Qviberg, Chairman of the Board in Bilia AB

· Tim Floderus, appointed by Investment AB Öresund, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

· Sofia Steinwall, appointed by the Engebretsen family

· Emilie Westholm, appointed by Folksam

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the 2023 Annual General Meeting regarding Chairman of the Meeting, Board members and Chairman of the Board, fees to be paid to each of the Board members, renumeration to the auditor and, if necessary, proposal for changes in the process of appointing the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to present proposals to the Nomination Committee for the 2023 Annual General Meeting can submit them via email to nominering@bilia.se. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider submitted proposals ahead of the AGM, these should be available to the Nomination Committee by January 6, 2023.

Gothenburg, September 30, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, 010-497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, VD och koncernchef, 010-497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, 010-497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se





Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway. Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart, Alpine, Jaguar, Land Rover and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks from Mercedes.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

Attachment