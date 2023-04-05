Bilia grows with Nissan in Sweden

Bilia strengthens the collaboration with Nissan by offering sales and service at additional facilities around Sweden.

Bilia currently conducts sales and service of Nissan in three facilities in northern Sweden. Together with Nissan, we are now taking the next step in our collaboration by establishing Nissan at several of our facilities around Sweden.

From January 1, 2024, Nissan Sweden will change to an agent model to adapt to customers' changing behavior and expectations. The new distribution model will be implemented from January 2024 with Bilia as an agent for the brand.

"We are very happy about the opportunity to expand our sales and service operations together with Nissan," says Per Avander, CEO of Bilia AB.

"We look forward to expanding our constructive collaboration with Bilia as a strong partner in the transition to an agent model in Sweden," says Cecilie Pedersen, Country Manager Nissan Sweden.



Gothenburg, April 5, 2023



Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Mini, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Land Rover, XPENG, ORA, Renault, Dacia and Alpine as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Nissan and Renault and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.



Attachment