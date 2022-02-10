Bilia signs an agreement with XPENG for sales and service operations in the Swedish market





Bilia has today signed an agreement with XPENG regarding sale of new cars and service operations for XPENG cars in Sweden. The cooperation with XPENG regarding sale of new cars will be conducted in the form of an agency agreement.

Sales and service operations will in a first step be established in Stockholm and then in Gothenburg and Malmö. These three establishments are planned to take place during 2022. In the coming years the intention is to sell XPENG cars in additional places in Sweden. At the start of sales for XPENG in Sweden one car model will be launched, to be followed in the future by more car models.

The agreement is conditional until March 1, 2022, for XPENG’s formal approval of Bilia as a new cooperation partner to XPENG.

Founded in 2015 and listed in the US, XPENG Motors is a leading technology company that makes everything from intelligent electric cars to electric aircraft for vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) and robotics. The ambition is to deliver smart mobility solutions that put people first. An XPENG Experience Store in Westfield Mall of Scandinavia in Stockholm opens tomorrow, on Friday February 11, 2022. There, the customers can now see examples of models that have been launched globally and soon also experience the models launched in Sweden.

Per Avander, Bilia’s MD and CEO, comments:

”I’m proud that Bilia has been entrusted with conducting sales and service operations for XPENG in Sweden. We see that XPENG has high-tech interesting products together with a driving force to be at the forefront and an ambition to build a premium position in Sweden. It fits perfectly with Bilia’s focus on good service and satisfied customers. I look forward to our future cooperation.”

Elvis Cheng, Regional Director of Nordic XPENG, comments:

"It’s great to be able to announce the collaboration with Bilia. Throughout our establishment in Sweden, we have been keen to find the right partner for us. Bilia is known throughout Europe for its good customer relationships and high standard of service. The fact that our vehicles will be available through Bilia also strengthens our brand and shows the high attractiveness, quality and innovative height of our models. We see this as the beginning of a long and successful collaboration.”

Gothenburg, February 10, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on February 10, 2022, at 18:00 CET.

