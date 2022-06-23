|
23.06.2022 16:40:00
Bilibili Just Hit Record High Monthly Active Users, but It's Not All Roses
Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) -- famously dubbed the YouTube of China -- ended 2021 with record-high user numbers. This trend has continued in 2022 as it grew average monthly active users (MAUs) to another high of 294 million in the first quarter.While Bilibli's user growth is impressive, there are others aspects of the business investors should pay attention to when reviewing its latest results. Here are my biggest takeaways.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
