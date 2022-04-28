SHANGHAI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilibili, the leading video community for the young generation in China, released an authorized "Cheers UP" NFT collection for buyers outside of China. Now the program is open for registration.

The collection consists of 10,000 PFPs (Profile Picture) issued on Ethereum: 233 for the project team and 9,767 for verified wallets via raffle—each with a random image design. The PFPs are divided into levels based on their rarity and each image features unique characteristics including different items held in their hands, faces, clothes, skin tone, and headwear.

The "Cheers UP" NFT collection represents Bilibili's community culture, as "Bilibili Cheers" is a signature slogan for the company. Bilibili's thriving content ecosystem and rich community scenarios increase NFTs' value and create more possibilities in related field.

For more information on the "Cheers UP" NFT please refer to: https://cryptonatty.io ; Twitter: @CryptoNatty_io

ABOUT BILIBILI INC

Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the "bullet chatting" feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying thoughts and feelings of other audience viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests for young generations in China and the frontier to promote Chinese culture across the world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bilibili-releases-authorized-cheers-up-nft-collection-for-buyers-outside-of-china-301534876.html

