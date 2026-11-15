BILL Holdings Aktie

BILL Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000

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15.11.2026 01:40:53

BILL: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its fiscal first-quarter 2027 earnings call, held on Nov. 5, 2026, BILL (NYSE:BILL) reported core revenue of $316.4 million. Management raised its full-year guidance for GAAP net income, which measures earnings under generally accepted accounting principles, to over $180 million. Product velocity and AI integration are expanding margins across the payment platform. Three key takeaways from management's comments highlight the company's trajectory.

Management deployed AI agents, or automated software tools that perform tasks without direct human supervision, to catch payment errors before funds leave customer accounts. Flagging billing discrepancies early cuts manual administrative work for small businesses and builds deep operational stickiness.

Cross-selling accounts payable software alongside Spend & Expense, the company's corporate card and expense management tool, drives expansion in average revenue per user. Customers using both solutions process higher payment volume and remain on the platform longer.

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BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs 49,50 1,02% BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs

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