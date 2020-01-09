Bill 145, Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2020

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on General Government will meet to consider Bill 145, An Act to amend the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Toronto on February 3 and 4, 2020.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation on Bill 145 are required to provide their contact name, mailing address, phone number, and email address directly to the Clerk of the Committee by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, in order to be registered.

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the Bill may send a written submission to the Clerk of the Committee at the email or mailing address below by 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

An electronic version of the Bill is available on the Legislative Assembly website at: www.ola.org.

Goldie Ghamari, MPP, Chair

Jocelyn McCauley, Clerk

Room 1405, Whitney Block

Queen's Park, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

SOURCE Standing Committee on General Government, Legislative Assembly of Ontario