Bill 156, Security from Trespass and Protecting Food Safety Act, 2020

TORONTO, March 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on General Government will meet to consider Bill 156, An Act to protect Ontario's farms and farm animals from trespassers and other forms of interference and to prevent contamination of Ontario's food supply.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in London and Northumberland–Peterborough South on March 27, 2020 and on March 30, 2020.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation on Bill 156 are required to register by5:00 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the Bill may send a written submission by5:00 p.m. (EDT) on Monday, March 30, 2020.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees.

An electronic version of the Bill is available on the Legislative Assembly website at: www.ola.org .

