Bill 171, Building Transit Faster Act, 2020

TORONTO, March 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Social Policy will meet to consider Bill 171, An Act to enact the Building Transit Faster Act, 2020 and make related amendments to other Acts.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Toronto on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation on Bill 171 on Monday, March 23, or Tuesday, March 24, 2020 are required to register by 6:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the Bill may send a written submission by 6:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees.

An electronic version of the Bill is available on the Legislative Assembly website at: www.ola.org .

Natalia Kusendova, MPP, Chair

Eric Rennie, Clerk

Room 1405, Whitney Block

Queen's Park, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

Telephone: (416) 325-3506

Facsimile: (416) 325-3505

TTY: (416) 325-3538

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

SOURCE Legislative Assembly of Ontario