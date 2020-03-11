|
11.03.2020 15:39:00
Bill 171, Building Transit Faster Act, 2020
TORONTO, March 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Social Policy will meet to consider Bill 171, An Act to enact the Building Transit Faster Act, 2020 and make related amendments to other Acts.
The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Toronto on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation on Bill 171 on Monday, March 23, or Tuesday, March 24, 2020 are required to register by 6:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the Bill may send a written submission by 6:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees.
An electronic version of the Bill is available on the Legislative Assembly website at: www.ola.org.
Natalia Kusendova, MPP, Chair
Eric Rennie, Clerk
Room 1405, Whitney Block
Queen's Park, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2
Telephone: (416) 325-3506
Facsimile: (416) 325-3505
TTY: (416) 325-3538
Collect calls will be accepted.
Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.
SOURCE Legislative Assembly of Ontario
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street mit Verlusten -- ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich tiefer
Die Wall Street verbucht am Mittwoch Abschläge. Der heimische Markt kann seine Gewinne am Mittwoch nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex kann nach zwischenzeitlichen Verlusten wieder zulegen. In Fernost standen die Zeichen auf Rot.