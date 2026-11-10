BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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10.11.2026 13:49:02
Bill Ackman and Warren Buffett Both Have the Same Warning About the Stock Market
Some of the smartest, most experienced investors in the world are concerned about the markets right now. While the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has continued to do well this year, rising by 10% and hitting new records along the way, it hasn't been an entirely smooth ride. Plus, with stock valuations remaining elevated, there's the risk that there may still be a large pullback looming.
Bill Ackman and Warren Buffett are among the most well-known and successful investors in the world, and both are seeing cause for concern in the stock market. They've also issued similar warnings about the market this year, suggesting there's too much risk-taking and gambling going on.
Image source: Getty Images.
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