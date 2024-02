Bill Ackman Breaks Wall Street Barriers, Launches Pershing Square Fund For Retail Investors

Bill Ackman is set to revolutionize the investment landscape by offering Main Street the chance to participate in the high-stakes world of hedge funds with the launch Wednesday of Pershing Square USA, a new fund that would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange if approved. This initiative marks a pivotal shift, making Ackman’s renowned investment strategies accessible to retail investors, with no minimum investment required.Ackman, renowned for his activist investment strategies and impressive market foresight, has generated an average 31% gain annually over the last five years, showcasing his adeptness at navigating the complexities of ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel