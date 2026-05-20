BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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20.05.2026 09:45:00
Bill Ackman Dumped Most of His Alphabet Stock to Buy Microsoft Instead. Here's the Pattern Every Investor Should Study.
It's 13F season. Many of the world's greatest investors recently revealed the stocks they bought and sold in the first quarter of 2026. Billionaire Bill Ackman is one of them.Ackman dumped most of his hedge fund's position in Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) in Q1. He redeployed the money, though, in large part to load up on another top AI stock -- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). And there's a pattern with his moves that every investor should study. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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