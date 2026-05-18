BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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18.05.2026 13:00:00
Bill Ackman Explained Why He Just Bought Microsoft. But There Are Even More Reasons to Buy This "Magnificent Seven" Stalwart
On Friday, billionaire investor Bill Ackman disclosed that his publicly traded hedge fund, Pershing Square USA (NYSE: PSUS), had established a core position in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Interestingly, according to Pershing's 13-F filing, Ackman sold most of his fund's position in Microsoft competitor Alphabet to do so.Microsoft has lagged the market in 2026, especially other AI stocks, because of a combination of fears, and has fallen to one of its lowest valuations in the past decade.Ackman thinks these fears are overblown. Yet even beyond Ackman's defense of the company, there are even more interesting reasons to buy shares of this tech leader today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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