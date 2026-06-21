BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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21.06.2026 16:00:00
Bill Ackman Just Gave Investors a First Look at What's Inside His New Fund
Bill Ackman launched a new $5 billion closed-end fund for U.S. investors in April, Pershing Square USA (NYSE: PSUS). The fund benefits from permanent capital, which means Ackman can make investment decisions without worrying about cash inflows or outflows. That gives him the ability to focus on long-term results.Ackman recently gave the public a sneak peek at what they'll see when Pershing Square USA files its first portfolio disclosure in a couple of months. Not surprisingly, there's a lot of overlap with his older fund, Pershing Square Holdings (OTC: PSHZF). Ackman disclosed eight of the 12 stocks Pershing Square USA has bought since its initial public offering (IPO) seven weeks ago.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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