BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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19.07.2026 10:47:00
Bill Ackman Runs a $14 Billion Fund on Just 11 Stocks. These Are His 3 Biggest Bets Right Now.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman runs one of the most concentrated portfolios in professional money management. His hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, reported just 11 stock positions in its most recent 13-F filing, which covers its U.S. stock holdings as of March 31. Those positions were worth a combined $13.7 billion, and the top five of them accounted for about 78% of the portfolio.That is an extraordinarily concentrated way to run a fund of this size. It also makes Ackman's portfolio unusually easy to study. When a manager owns this few names, every big position is a statement about where he sees value.So, where does Ackman see it? His three largest holdings, which together represent just over half of the portfolio, show how the famed investor is positioned for 2026 and beyond.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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