Bill Ackman Thinks Rival Icahn's Firm Still Overvalued, Nvidia Nears $1 Trillion Market Cap, Freshpet's Largest Shareholder Pushes For Board Overhaul: Today's Top Stories

BenzingaBill Ackman Thinks Rival Icahn's Firm Still Overvalued After Hindenburg Report: 'Reminds Me Somewhat Of Archegos'Pershing Square Capital Management founder and CEO Bill Ackman weighed in on billionaire Carl Icahn and his company following the release of a short report by Hindenburg Research. Ackman commented that there were some interesting takeaways from the unfolding situation.Ackman commented on the situation, stating that the key lesson learned is that a controlling shareholder with a small float and significant dividends can cause the company's stock to trade at a large premium to its intrinsic value. He indicated that the best approximation of intrinsic value is the net asset value (NAV) per share.Nvidia Nears $1 Trillion Market Cap: How Much It Needs To Gain Thursday To Hit MilestoneNvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock skyrocketed immediately after the company reported a first-quarter beat and forecast strong revenue growth for the second quarter. Nvidia's market cap based on its after-hours price is about $940 billion, while at the regular session's closing price, its valuation was about $755 billion.For Nvidia to hit the $1 trillion market cap, the stock has to rally to $405. Grab Co-founder Tan Hooi Ling To Depart By 2023 EndGrab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) co-founder Tan Hooi Ling prepared to relinquish her operational and board roles by 2023 end.Tan will transition into an advisory role with the ride-hailing and food-delivery company.She co-founded Grab with Anthony Tan, Group CEO, in 2012.Tan currently leads Grab's technology organization and is mentoring the next generation of technology leaders.Airbus Bags Order For 43 Helicopters From Air Corporate, Marks Its Largest Ever Commercial Helicopter Deal In ItalyAirbus SE (OTC: EADSY) (OTC: EADSF) has received a firm order for 43 helicopters from business aviation operator Air Corporate in Italy. The financial terms were not disclosed.The order is Airbus' largest commercial helicopter deal in Italy. The deal was received on the final day of The 2023 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition.Palantir Technologies Powers Ukraine's Digital Transformation in Defense and Reconstruction EffortsPalantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) stock is up Thursday after it disclosed a collaboration with the ...Full story available on Benzinga.com