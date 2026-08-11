Uber Aktie
WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007
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11.08.2026 17:45:00
Bill Ackman's $2 Billion Uber Stake Has Gone Nowhere Fast. Time to Buy?
Legendary hedge fund investor and billionaire Bill Ackman went all in on Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) at the start of 2025, but more than a year and a half later, his $2 billion investment in the rideshare operator hasn't gone very far. He's still probably up on his investment, having reportedly bought most of his shares in early January 2025, but after a surge to over $100 per share, the stock is off 25% from its highs and up only about 15% from early January 2025. When Ackman revealed his stake in Uber in February 2025, he called it "one of the best-managed and highest quality businesses in the world." He said the long-term risk from autonomous driving looked limited, believing these companies are more likely to partner with Uber given its scaled network.He also noted that delivery, which makes up half its bookings, is unlikely to be affected given the need for a person to pick up and deliver the food. Ackman also believed the company was well positioned to see rapid earnings growth in the medium term coming from a combination of strong revenue growth and expense control. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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