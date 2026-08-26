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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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26.08.2026 11:15:00

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Made Microsoft Its Largest AI Holding by Selling Alphabet. Here's the Thesis Behind the Switch.

When considering the stock market, it sometimes pays to look at what some of the nation's most prominent investors are up to. One of those is Bill Ackman, the billionaire investor and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management. Pershing, which typically keeps its portfolio confined to a small group of large-cap companies, has been a consistent investor in "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks, with Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) all holding prominent weightings at one time or another.But there were some notable changes in the second quarter -- Ackman trimmed his position in Amazon by 25%, or 2.9 million shares, sold his entire stake of Alphabet, and bought another 553,000 shares of Microsoft stock. Those moves make Microsoft Ackman's biggest AI bet, with a $2.3 billion position that includes 6.2 million shares, representing 11.9% of the company's 14-stock portfolio. Why are Ackman and Pershing so bullish on Microsoft? And does it belong in your portfolio as well?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 9 585,00 -0,42% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 292,30 -0,46% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 289,80 -0,38% Alphabet C (ex Google)
BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs 41,50 0,48% BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 26 180,00 0,61% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 421,90 -1,03% Microsoft Corp.
Pershing Square Holdings 45,70 -0,22% Pershing Square Holdings

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