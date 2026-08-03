Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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04.08.2026 00:05:00
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Owns Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms. Here's the Best Buy of the Bunch in August.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman runs Pershing Square Capital Management, a hedge fund that owns only about eight to 12 holdings at any given time. It's mostly focused on core U.S.-based, large-cap consumer-facing companies, but it currently holds three artificial intelligence (AI) stocks: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).These are all fairly new positions: The Amazon position is about a year old, the Meta position started at the end of 2025, and the Microsoft position was opened in early 2026. The fund previously held shares of Alphabet, but it closed out its position in the first quarter of 2026. At the time, Ackman said he wasn't betting against Google, but he needed capital to buy Microsoft, which he thought was a better deal.Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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