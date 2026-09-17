Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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17.09.2026 15:20:00
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Took a New Stake in Netflix in 2026, Years After a Money-Losing Bet on the Stock. Why He Says This Time Is Different.
Back in early 2022, Bill Ackman plowed about $1.25 billion worth of Pershing Square's (NYSE: PS) capital into Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). In his letter to shareholders, he expressed confidence in the competitive advantages of the streaming video leader and its ability to translate that into strong earnings growth. Just a few weeks later, however, he sold the position entirely, taking a significant loss on the investment.
Ackman never stopped following the company, though. Earlier this year, he bought a new position in Netflix worth about $1 billion. Here's what pushed Ackman out of the stock the first time and why he thinks it's worth buying now.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|40,90
|-1,45%
|Netflix Inc.
|63,65
|-3,11%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|42,80
|0,71%