Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Took a New Stake in Netflix in 2026, Years After a Money-Losing Bet on the Stock. Why He Says This Time Is Different.

Back in early 2022, Bill Ackman plowed about $1.25 billion worth of Pershing Square's (NYSE: PS) capital into Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). In his letter to shareholders, he expressed confidence in the competitive advantages of the streaming video leader and its ability to translate that into strong earnings growth. Just a few weeks later, however, he sold the position entirely, taking a significant loss on the investment.

Ackman never stopped following the company, though. Earlier this year, he bought a new position in Netflix worth about $1 billion. Here's what pushed Ackman out of the stock the first time and why he thinks it's worth buying now.

Continue reading