BILL Adds Google Cloud CMO, Alison Wagonfeld, to its Board of Directors

BILL (NYSE:BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today that Alison Wagonfeld has joined the company’s board of directors.

"I am thrilled for Alison to join BILL’s board of directors,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder of BILL. "Alison’s extensive experience helping to build and scale global cloud businesses that serve SMBs will bring great perspective as we create the future of finance for SMBs.”

Alison is an entrepreneurial leader with 25 years of diverse business experiences ranging from high intensity operational roles to high impact advisory & board positions. Alison brings a global perspective, go-to-market strategy at scale, and hands-on experience with digital transformation across multiple industries.

Alison is currently Vice President, Marketing at Google and the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Google Cloud, representing both Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace. She joined Google in 2016 as the first global marketing leader for Google Cloud, contributing to the division’s rapid growth over the last six years. Prior to Google Cloud, Alison was an operating partner at Emergence Capital, where she worked with over 30 SaaS companies, helping with their strategy and go-to-market plans. Serving as key advisor to portfolio company CEOs and senior executives, Alison led strategic planning workshops for new portfolio companies and helped executive teams craft 3-year plans.

"I have always been focused on how technology can support business growth, so I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve on the board of BILL and help millions of SMBs,” said Wagonfeld. "I look forward to contributing lessons from my own experience as BILL continues to grow and scale its business globally.”

Before Emergence Capital, Alison was Executive Director of the Harvard Business School California Research Center where she worked with HBS faculty to build the entrepreneurship curriculum and led Harvard student "entrepreneurship immersion” trips to Silicon Valley. Prior to Harvard Business School, while at Intuit, Alison co-founded the QuickenLoans business, building one of the first online mortgage websites. Alison was also the SVP of Marketing and Business Development at Greenlight (sold to CarsDirect) focused on improving the car buying experience through connecting buyers and car dealers online. Alison began her career at Morgan Stanley as an investment banking analyst in NYC.

Alison is a founding member of the Adweek Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council, where she has served since January 2020 and a member of the Advisory Board for the Yale University Jackson School for Global Affairs, where she has served since March 2022. She holds a BA from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About BILL: BILL is a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses. As a champion of SMBs, we are dedicated to automating the future of finance so businesses can flourish. Hundreds of thousands of businesses trust BILL solutions to manage financial workflows, including payables, receivables, and spend and expense management. With BILL, businesses are connected to a network of millions of members, so they can pay or get paid faster. Through our automated solutions, we help SMBs simplify and control their finances, so they can confidently manage their businesses, and succeed on their terms. BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. BILL is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit bill.com.

