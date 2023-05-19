|
19.05.2023 12:20:00
Bill and Melinda Gates Sell 20% of Stake in Berkshire Hathaway: These 3 Stocks Are Now Their Largest Holdings
Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), a company that is now the second-most valuable U.S. public company. Due in large part to his ownership stake in this business, Gates is currently the sixth-richest person in the world, according to Forbes. And with a portion of his fortune, Gates and his now ex-wife Melinda sought to make a difference in the world via the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.On its website, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation states, "We are a nonprofit fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world." With its vast resources, the foundation is trying to eradicate malaria, provide clean water, and feed malnourished children, among other things. Of course, nonprofit work like this is costly. Gates provided much of the funding for the foundation. But another major benefactor is Gates' longtime friend Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) and the fifth-richest person in the world. And given how important Buffett is to the foundation, it may be surprising to learn that it just sold 20% of its stake in Berkshire Hathaway stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
